Over two tons of waste collected in Recycle Dat! first Mardi Gras weekend
New Orleans is taking strides toward sustainability through its Recycle Dat! initiative.
New Orleans is taking strides toward sustainability through its Recycle Dat! initiative.
Though he wants a pathway for LIV Golf members to be able to return to the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler thinks there ‘should be some sort of caveat’
Players will be able to “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and more” in the new entertainment universe, which will be powered by Epic’s flagship Unreal Engine.
In another sign of the scramble to accelerate the uptake and transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Dutch recycling giant Bollegraaf Group is making a strategic investment in U.K. AI startup Greyparrot, which uses computer vision for waste analytics. The veteran manufacturer of MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities) and "turnkey" recycling systems -- which was originally founded as a baler machinery maker, all the way back in 1961 -- has been dabbling in AI itself in recent years, opening an innovation test center in its native Netherlands in 2021 and recruiting an in-house AI team to work on integrating AI analytics with its recycling machinery that had led to some commercial rollouts. London-based Greyparrot, meanwhile, a 2019-founded computer vision startup (and TC Disrupt battlefield alum), has spent nearly five years developing and applying AI to municipal waste management processes to produce what it bills as "waste intelligence" -- aka, data on binned plastics and other tossed items.
The tide continued to roll out for sustainability funds in 2023 as macroeconomic factors weighed on performance.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
Toyota will spend an additional $1.3 billion to prepare its Kentucky factory for production of a new three-row all-electric SUV designed for U.S. consumers, the company announced Tuesday. The extra capital pushes Toyota's total investment into the factory to nearly $10 billion and is the latest example of the automaker's renewed pledge to electrification. Toyota has been criticized in recent years for lagging behind the industry's shift toward battery-electric vehicles.
The Rivian R2 will make its debut on March 7, 2024. It will likely be offered as a truck and as an SUV, and both will be positioned below the R1.
The 2026 World Cup schedule is maddeningly complex. FIFA has revealed some details, but others won't be released until later.
Per Le Parisian, a deal hasn't been signed, but those close to the situation believe that he has made his decision.
Business owners are getting upgraded rewards and benefits on Delta SkyMiles American Express cards — alongside increased annual fees.
In 2007 I was running late for my speech at the Polish Stock Exchange, but the cool reception I received there suggested I should perhaps not have bothered. Speaking about the new wave of tech startups emerging from Silicon Valley and how Europe was next, I was met with a lot of puzzled blinking. Fast-forward to 2024 and Poland’s startup (and exit) ecosystem bears little resemblance to 2007.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
Gio Reyna will jump, on loan, right into a Premier League relegation battle, in part thanks to his new agent's relationship with Nottingham Forest.
Commercial EV startup Arrival is being removed from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it speeds toward dissolution. The company, which went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company, announced Monday morning that the Nasdaq will suspend trading of Arrival shares January 30, followed by a formal delisting. Nasdaq is taking the action after Arrival was late in posting financial results and failed to file a remediation plan with the exchange.
A year to the day after it was proposed, the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) is coming online — at least in pilot form — as a coalition of U.S. agencies and private partners start to apply billions in federal funding toward public-access tools for aspiring AI scientists and engineers. The National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, NASA, NOAA, DARPA and others are all partners in the effort, both providing resources (like datasets and consultation) and working with applicants in their areas of expertise.
Aniai, a startup that has built a burger-grilling robot, Alpha Grill, said today it has raised $12 million, bringing its total raise to $15 million. The money will go toward launching its first manufacturing facility, Factory One, in South Korea. "Burger chains hire six to eight kitchen staff per shift to grill burgers," Aniai CEO Gunpil Hwang said.
Clerk, a startup creating a suite of embeddable UIs, APIs and admin dashboards that app developers can use to authenticate and manage users, has raised $30 million in a Series B round led by CRV with participation from Stripe, Andreessen Horowitz and Madrona. The proceeds bring Clerk's total raised to $55.5 million, and co-founder and CEO Colin Sidoti says that they'll be put toward expanding Clerk's service beyond authentication and into authorization -- that is, determining the permissions a user has versus simply identifying who they are. "Authorization has always been part of our product vision, but we needed a successful authentication product to build atop," Sidoti told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. This is a money-saving move, as usual, and follows the company gutting Twitch by 35 percent.
An alarming number of adolescents are using diet pills, laxatives to lose weight.