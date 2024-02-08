Over two tons of waste collected in Recycle Dat! first Mardi Gras weekend

TechCrunch

In another sign of the scramble to accelerate the uptake and transformative potential of artificial intelligence, Dutch recycling giant Bollegraaf Group is making a strategic investment in U.K. AI startup Greyparrot, which uses computer vision for waste analytics. The veteran manufacturer of MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities) and "turnkey" recycling systems -- which was originally founded as a baler machinery maker, all the way back in 1961 -- has been dabbling in AI itself in recent years, opening an innovation test center in its native Netherlands in 2021 and recruiting an in-house AI team to work on integrating AI analytics with its recycling machinery that had led to some commercial rollouts. London-based Greyparrot, meanwhile, a 2019-founded computer vision startup (and TC Disrupt battlefield alum), has spent nearly five years developing and applying AI to municipal waste management processes to produce what it bills as "waste intelligence" -- aka, data on binned plastics and other tossed items.