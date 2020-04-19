What Is Over the Wire Holdings's (ASX:OTW) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Over the Wire Holdings (ASX:OTW) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 33% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 38% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Over the Wire Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Over the Wire Holdings's P/E of 16.68 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Over the Wire Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (23.3) P/E for companies in the it industry.

Over the Wire Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Over the Wire Holdings earnings growth of 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 24% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Over the Wire Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 0.01% of Over the Wire Holdings's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Over the Wire Holdings's P/E Ratio

Over the Wire Holdings has a P/E of 16.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.7. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Over the Wire Holdings recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 11.9 to 16.7 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.