Overall car crashes in El Paso decreased in 2023, number of fatal crashes could surpass 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The total number of car crashes in the El Paso County area have decreased this year compared to last, but the number of deadly crashes is dangerously close with the potential to surpass last year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

There were 23,690 total crashes in 2022 compared to the 22,058 car crashes so far this year.

TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Wright said the overall decline in car crashes is a good sign but remained concerned over the caveat of the numbers.

“We like to see the number of total crashes has gone down. That’s a positive trend, but that is not typically the trend,” said Wright. “The fact that there were 82 fatalities last year and 80 fatalities this year and we still have a week to go is concerning as well,” she added.

In the past week, just before the Christmas weekend invites heavy traffic, El Paso has seen multiple car crashes, some of them deadly.

“We saw a couple of accidents happen last week and, you know, it’s tragic to see and hear about somebody losing their lives. Any time of the year right before the holiday season, it’s so hard,” said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) commander Ryan Urrutia.

EPCSO and multiple other law enforcement agencies in El Paso have already begun to ramp up their patrol with the busy holiday weekend.

Urrutia and Wright echoed similar messages: Speeding, drunk driving and distracted driving are amongst the most problematic factors to traffic safety.

Amongst their tips are for drivers to head out to their destinations with plenty of time, to prioritize focus and sober driving, and to always obey traffic laws.

