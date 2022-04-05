Overall crime down despite slow progress on search for Sarasota police chief

Despite a flurry of killings this year, police officials say overall crime in Sarasota is down slightly from 2021.

Citing FBI numbers, Sarasota Police crime analyst Victoria Burton told the City Commission on Monday evening that violent crime and burglaries have dipped compared to March 2021. Property crime levels remained the same.

After her briefing, City Manager Marlon Brown updated city commissioners on the progress towards selecting a permanent chief.

According to Brown, human resources is “putting together a profile piece” based on outside community input on what background or characteristics should be prioritized for the next police chief.

The city manager said he included feedback from local unions Teamsters and the International Union of Police.

Brown said he’s committed to an internal hire, taking note of interim police chief Rex Troche’s current popularity among public officials.

“If Mr. Troche meets what we’re looking for, he will be hired. If we believe we have to go out to find someone else, we’ll do that as well,” he said. “But as you know, my philosophy is always to hire from within. I hold that philosophy very dear to my heart.”

Sheldon Rich, the vice-chair of the city's Police Complaint Committee, voiced his support for Troche’s permanent appointment during public comment.

“Morale is very high. Complaints are down,” he said. “I would just implore you to make him a permanent police chief. I have nothing but accolades for the current acting chief."

