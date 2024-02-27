Overall losses of Russians consist of both killed and injured – General Staff on how they count Russian casualties

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has clarified that Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine has amounted to 412,400 both killed and injured as of 27 February 2024.

Source: Andrii Kovalov, Spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Every day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine publishes the overall combat losses of the enemy. It should be emphasised that these are the total losses.

The overall losses of the Russian occupiers, as published by the General Staff, consist of two main indicators of losses suffered by the enemy during combat operations. Namely, they include killed and injured soldiers.

As of 27 February 2024, the total losses of Russian occupiers are estimated at approximately 412,400 individuals."

Background: During the press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defenders have killed a total of 180,000 Russians soldiers.

