They overcame police dogs and beatings: Civil rights activists from 1960s cheer on Black Lives Matter protesters leading new fight

WASHINGTON — Jordan Simmons noticed the young Black woman next to him had stopped chanting, breaking down in tears. She had been leading fellow protesters outside the White House to repeat the names of Black Americans killed by police.

Simmons, a usually quiet 18-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, turned to his mother.

“I want to do a chant, but I’m nervous,” he said.

He was in the crush of the crowd surrounded by people -- Black, white, old, young.

“You take the lead and I’ll follow,” Elaine Simmons coaxed.

“Hands up! Don’t shoot!” he chanted. “Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

Simmons doesn’t know how many times he shouted. He just remembered the crowd repeating the words. “It felt like it was the right moment,” he said.

As thousands of young people across the country protest the deaths of unarmed Black Americans, veterans of the 1960s civil rights movement say they’re disappointed another generation must take to the streets over injustices they fought against 50 years ago: police brutality, discrimination, health disparities.

The battlefield is different. Back then, there was no Twitter or Instagram to summon others. Demonstrators faced police dogs, fire hoses, beatings and even death.Today's protesters sometimes face rubber bullets, tear gas and tasers.

Still, the veterans praised this generation of protesters, some young enough to be their grandchildren or even great-grandchildren, for showing up in force to demand justice and police reforms.

“What’s amazing to me is these young people who are the age we were … you see the same passion and that same sense that they really do believe they can change things,” said Judy Richardson, 76, who worked for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi from 1963 to 1966.

The Deep South was at the heart of the civil rights movement and hostile territory for activists. Young people, many of them college students, joined protests there that lead to landmark voting rights and civil rights legislation.

John Koroma, 24, acknowledged the fight was harder, even deadlier, for his predecessors. Koroma joined hundreds of protesters demonstrating against systemic racism recently outside the White House. He returned later to take pictures in his graduation cap and in front of a Black Lives Matter banner.

“They’re certainly the trailblazers,’’ he said of civil rights era protesters.

Koroma, who earned his master’s in applied economics from the University of Maryland, said recent protests were sparked by the deaths of more unarmed Black men, including George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white officer held his knee to his neck.

"I was fed up,” Koroma said.

John Koroma, a recent University of Maryland graduate, took pictures June 12 in front of a Black Lives Matter sign being hung in Washington, D.C. More

Older activists join Black Lives Matters protests

Young protesters are not alone.

Frank Smith, 78, joined two recent protests in Washington, D.C., and said other civil right veterans are also on the front line.

“I got bad knees and a bad back, but every chance I get I hobble along and try to keep up,’’ said Smith, who served as a SNCC field secretary in Mississippi for six years in the early 1960s. “I got a couple of good marches left in me.”

Smith said today’s efforts are not like working in the Mississippi Delta or walking 56 miles during the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march in Alabama in March 1965.

Veterans went to states like Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi to help register Black Americans to vote and fight to integrate schools and public places like bus stations. The late Marion Barry, the first chairman of SNCC and former mayor of Washington, D.C., once called his home state of Mississippi “the last bastion of apartheid.”