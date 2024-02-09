Overcrowded: Shelter animals looking for homes

Feb. 9—Washington Animal Control officers may need a shoe horn in the near future. The city's animal shelter has been bordering on full for a year and is headed that way again.

"We haven't had much room at the animal shelter for about the last year. It is kind of a nationwide issue. Rescues and shelters are just completely packed full and are struggling to move dogs" said Washington Animal Control Director Beth Trousdale. "We are doing our best. We are reaching out to different rescues that we can find and have connections with."

In December, Friends for Animals helped the shelter by covering all of the fees for pet adoptions. The move helped the shelter find homes for 66 animals. The problem now is those spots have filled back up.

"We are not as full as we were at the beginning of December. Every inside kennel is full and we have an overflow outside. In the beginning of December, we had all of the pens filled and an additional 20 in the outside pens," said Trousdale. "We have been able to adopt out a few more. Rescues are picking up again. They are taking some here and there. Plus, the winter months tend to be slower. There are fewer kittens and puppies. That will pick up in the late spring and early summer. We will probably be getting hit pretty hard in the next couple of months."

Shelter officials are reaching out to rescue operations and individuals to try and find new homes for the forgotten pets, because they know that the operation cannot be sustained if the numbers continue to grow.

"We are desperately hoping to get as many animals out and into homes now, so that we will have a place for those new ones that show up as the weather gets better," said Trousdale. "Hopefully, we will have the space to take them. We don't want people to dump animals. We want to help as much as we can. We also want people to be responsible on their own and just expect the animal shelter to take care of all of the problems because they don't fix their pets."

Trousdale says there are things the public can do. They can open their home to the animals, but even more importantly, they can be responsible pet owners.

"We want people to make a bigger effort to get their pets fixed. That's the biggest thing they can do. There are so many resources out there now for low-cost spay-neuter programs, that there is no excuse to not utilize them. It takes a little effort sometimes to find those resources but they are available. It would help immensely cut down the number of unwanted pets that normally come into the shelter," she said. "We would like people who have to re-home a pet to do their best to do it themselves before dropping them off at the shelter."

The alternative is filling the animal shelter beyond capacity and eventually turning to euthanasia to control the population.

"We try our best to find them homes and not put them to sleep. We don't have to do that often. We try our best to find homes and rescues," said Trousdale. "We do all we can to keep that from happening, but when we run out of space we run out of options."