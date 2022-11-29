Overdose call leads to arrest

Nov. 28—Officers dispatched to an overdose call Friday ended up making a felony drug arrest.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a call about an overdose victim around 10 p.m. Friday from the 4800 block of East University Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they decided to search a Ford Ranger after smelling marijuana and they found four THC cartridges containing 1,000 milligrams each inside a box of peaches, the report stated.

The driver of the Ford, Ryan Alexis Eubanks, 18, told officers he bought the cartridges, according to the report.

Eubanks was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was released from the Ector County jail Sunday after posting a $20,000 surety bond.