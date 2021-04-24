Overdose call leads to two arrests

Apr. 23—A call for an overdose turned into an opportunity for officers to get illegal narcotics off the streets.

At approximately 5:56 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received an alert that a person may have overdosed. Once officers arrived on scene, drugs were found in plain view, which provided a basis for police to seek a search warrant, said Logansport Police Department Lt. Brad Miller.

Upon the issuance of the warrant for the residence at 517 19th St., officers found additional narcotics and syringes, said Miller.

They also placed two people under arrest — neither of which suffered an apparent overdose.

Michael Franklin Burgess, 48, Logansport, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a narcotic, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

William Anthony Cole, 44, Logansport, was arrested on charges of possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Both have bonded out of the Cass County Jail and charges are pending with the Cass County Prosecutor's Office.

