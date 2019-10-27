'It’s an overdose crisis': Mac Miller's death investigation highlights a dangerous trend in the opioid epidemic originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

More than a year after his tragic overdose, Mac Miller’s lyrics serve as an eerie reminder of the cyclical nature of addiction and the all-consuming power of a disease that is plaguing America.

“You can love it, you can leave it/ They say you're nothing without it,” he raps on “What’s the Use?” from his Grammy-nominated album, “Swimming.” “Don't let them keep you down/ What if I don't need it?/There's somethin' about it that just freaks me out/ I just want another minute with it … Get a little sentimental when I'm off the juice.”

The late 26-year-old Pittsburgh rapper, whose given name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles-area home on Sept. 7, 2018, and was declared dead soon after.

Miller had fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in his system and died of mixed drug toxicity, according to the toxicology report.

Federal investigators announced charges earlier this month against three men in the overdose death of the hip-hop star, alleging they illegally distributed narcotics to the rapper, including counterfeit pharmaceutical pills containing fentanyl, which led to his death.

Cameron Pettit and Ryan Reavis pleaded not guilty in federal court in Los Angeles. Pettit's attorney, John Robertson, did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment, while Reavis' attorney, James Cooper, told ABC News that he has “no comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Walter’s attorney, William Harris, confirmed to ABC that his client is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 31 and will also enter a not guilty plea.

“Counterfeit pharmaceutical pills are especially dangerous because users are unable to verify what they are ingesting,” William D. Bodner of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles field division and special agent in charge of the investigation said in a statement. “The tragic death of Mac Miller is a high-profile example of the tragedy that is occurring on the streets of America every day.”

Addiction crisis turns deadly amid 'war on drugs'

Historian David Herzberg, who studies the history of prescription drug abuse in America and drugs in popular culture, told ABC News that Miller’s overdose death is a stark reminder of how deadly the opioid epidemic has become.

“There’s a difference between an addiction crisis and an overdose crisis,” he said. “We started with an addiction crisis and now it’s an overdose crisis.”

The addiction epidemic in the U.S. began in the mid-1990s with the rise of big pharma and the launch of drugs like OxyContin in 1996, but by the late 2000s, it had transformed into an overdose epidemic, according to Herzberg.

More than half a million Americans died from drug overdoses from 2000 to 2015, and opioids – both prescription and illicit – have been the “main drivers of increases in drug overdose deaths over the past 15 years,” according to a 2017 report by the Drug Policy Alliance (DPC) — a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the “war on drugs.”

Lindsay LaSalle, the managing director of public health law and policy at the DPC, told ABC News that in the early 2000s, there was “an influx of opioid related prescriptions into various communities” that was “largely unregulated.”