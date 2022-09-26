Overdose death confirmed in Tarrant jail, where ex-contractor accused of smuggling drugs

An autopsy has confirmed that an overdose killed a 23-year-old inmate in the Tarrant County Jail in July, a month before a former jail vendor employee was accused of smuggling drugs into the jail.

Trelynn Wormley was found unresponsive in his cell on July 20. The medical examiner has ruled that he died of a fentanyl overdose.

In August, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office accused Aaliyah Lyles, 25, of concealing narcotics and providing drugs to a 20-year-old inmate. That inmate was hospitalized and survived, according to a search warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Two inmates told investigators that drugs were being smuggled into the jail, and they described Lyles as being the person doing it, according to the warrant. Lyles was bringing in percocet pills, which the warrant says can be counterfeited to contain fentanyl.

She would put the pills into envelopes, which she would sneak to inmates through the commissary, according to the warrant.

While her car was being searched, Lyles told detectives that an inmate offered to pay for her to get her hair done. He told her to call someone outside of the jail, and that person offered Lyles $200 to sneak in the drugs, the warrant says.

Lyles faces two charges of drug possession and one charge of bringing a prohibited substance into the jail. She has not been charged in connecting with Wormley’s death, which is still under investigation.

An Arlington mother fatally stabbed. A baby burned alive. Was the real killer caught?