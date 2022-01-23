Overdose Death | Stolen Mail | Small Business Pandemic Relief

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.

Glenview Overdose Death: Man Charged With Drug-Induced Homicide

Dina Doyle, of Round Lake, died in 2018 at Glenbrook Hospital.

Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Glenview

Glenview households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Maple Students Fulfill The 'Knead' for Baking on a Winter's Day

Students create loaves of bread from scratch and prepare them for baking during a Family Consumer Science class.

Mail Stolen Outside Glenview Post Office: Police

Someone pried open the outdoor mail receptacle at some time last weekend. The amount of mail stolen is unknown.

Glenview Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

