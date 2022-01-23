Overdose Death | Stolen Mail | Small Business Pandemic Relief

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Glenview and beyond.

Dina Doyle, of Round Lake, died in 2018 at Glenbrook Hospital.



Glenview households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Students create loaves of bread from scratch and prepare them for baking during a Family Consumer Science class.

Someone pried open the outdoor mail receptacle at some time last weekend. The amount of mail stolen is unknown.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.





This article originally appeared on the Glenview Patch