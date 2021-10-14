Overdose Deaths: Drug deaths hit record
Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States reached an all-time high over the course of a 12-month period at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States reached an all-time high over the course of a 12-month period at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
A J&J booster gave a 4-fold jump in antibodies, but those who got Moderna or Pfizer boosters in the mix-and-match trial saw up to 76-fold increases.
Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›
Recall alert: Read before you feed.
National Institute on Aging, NIHAlzheimer’s has always been a poorly understood disease, and that’s raised huge challenges in finding viable treatments. Scientists are even exploring unorthodox options, like old drugs prescribed for very different conditions. They’ve found a very surprising candidate, in the form of a 50-year-old diuretic.On Monday, researchers showed that the drug bumetanide, normally used to manage fluid retention for conditions like hypertension, led to a reversal of Alzheime
U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.
Menopause symptoms have driven one in eight women to quit their job, a survey suggests.
Colstrip man denied for emergency surgery in Montana and finds care in Wyoming
Steven Burd, former CEO of the supermarket chain Safeway, told the court how Elizabeth Holmes talked him into a disastrous $30 million investment in Theranos.
Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. When Shoultz, of Dallas, Texas, went to her annual checkup with her primary care physician in February, she said she was shocked at the number she saw on the scale. "I remember telling her, 'The next time you see me I'm going to be 10 pounds lighter,'" said Shoultz.
Many of us grew up hearing that we need to drink a glass of milk to get enough calcium for strong bones, but this barely even scrapes the surface of what calcium can really do.Our bodies need calcium for many things like bone health and muscle strength, and when we are getting adequate amounts of calcium we may also experience things like more energy, lower blood pressure, and even better moods.Yes, you can certainly get calcium from milk, but you can also get it from foods like sweet potatoes,
Denise Williams, a 29-year-old Black mother of two, went to Queens Hospital Center in August seeking treatment for postpartum depression. […] The post Young Black mother dies after seeking postpartum help at NY hospital appeared first on TheGrio.
Sure, you know about CBD and THC, but what about CBN? Meet the cannabinoid stealing the spotlight for its sleep-inducing, anxiety-reducing potential.
ReutersJust a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring businesses and other private entities in his state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, several major companies have said they will defy his ban and follow federal guidelines instead.The Texas-based companies—including American Airlines, Southwest, ConocoPhillips, and Dell Technologies—said they're planning to still require, with few exceptions, that employees under federal contracts abide by federal
It was Anna Rathkopf's 37th birthday when she felt a lump on her breast. The mother of a then-2-year-old son, Jesse, had stage one triple-positive breast cancer. Anna and her husband, Jordan, faced a daunting new reality, including chemo treatments, radiation and surgeries.
Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. “Is there any way that I could get there?” Arbelaez asked them, pointing to a small third-story window of the hospital in Jacksonville. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, a helmet and a ladder to climb onto a section of roof so she could look through the window and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive one last time.
"Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."
Awareness of these less typical breast cancer symptoms could result in an earlier diagnosis and lifesaving treatment, according to doctors.
Denise Austin opened up about her menopause symptoms, like anxiety, mood swings, and hot flashes. The fitness icon shared changes she made to feel her best.
People who got Johnson & Johnson Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine as a first shot had a stronger immune response when boosted with vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc, a study run by the National Institutes of Health showed on Wednesday. The study, which is preliminary and hasn't been peer reviewed, is the latest challenge to J&J's efforts to use its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in the United States. The study, which included more than 450 adults who received initial shots from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, showed that "mixing and matching" booster shots of different types is safe in adults.