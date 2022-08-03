Overdose murder charge dismissed against Rochester man

Aug. 3—MANKATO — A Rochester man accused of third-degree murder related to a 2020 overdose death in Mankato had the charge dismissed in July.

Jesse Ray Skelly, 39, was first charged in Blue Earth County District Court in October 2020 after Alissa Joanne Troester's death in August 2020.

A July 13 court order from Judge Krista J. Jass stated the charge was dismissed due to "insufficient evidence to support probable cause for the charge.

"This legal conclusion is not made lightly or without the understanding of the heartbreaking loss that comes with the dramatic rise in drug overdose deaths and the grief to family and friends of the victims," she concluded in the order.

Troester was one of several Mankato area residents to die of overdoses linked to fentanyl, a powerful opioid typically mixed into heroin and other drugs, in recent years. Suppliers implicated in other fatalities have been charged or convicted of murder.

Evidence provided in court showed she and Skelly communicated over social media about heroin and met in person in Rochester on Aug. 23. Troester died five days later from fentanyl toxicity, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The defense and prosecution disputed whether the heroin, referred to as "down" in communications between Skelly and Troester, received from Skelly was the same substance later determined to be the fentanyl that caused Troester's death.

The dismissal order noted Skelly likely did provide Troester with a substance purported to be heroin, which she used by herself on or before Aug. 24 and then again with another person the next day. Troester and the other person reportedly didn't experience medical issues afterward, with the other person testing positive for heroin rather than pure fentanyl.

The order goes on to say Troester didn't have heroin in her system after overdosing, only fentanyl and methamphetamine.

"There is no evidence to link the sale of pure fentanyl to (Skelly) and no evidence to link heroin to the tragic overdose of (Troester)," Jass wrote. "In other words, there is not sufficient evidence that the substance provided to (Troester) from (Skelly) is the same substance that caused her death five days later."

