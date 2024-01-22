Overdose prevention program aims to increase Narcan distribution in Tompkins County

Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services recently announced the start of its Opioid Overdose Prevention Program, which aims to increase Narcan distribution in Tompkins and Cortland Counties and train area residents and workers on how to use the medication, which can reportedly stop an opioid overdose.

The program is a sub-program of Addiction Recovery Services, created in response to rising rates of opioid-related overdose in New York and is supported by the New York State Department of Health.

“Naloxone is an easily administered medication which reverses life-threatening overdoses from opioids, including fentanyl, heroin, and opioid-based pain killers,” according to the state Department of Health.

Naloxone in Tompkins County

The most recent sets of state opioid overdose reporting data show that first responders administered Naloxone during 8 in every 1000 unique 911 EMS dispatches in Tompkins County, 27% above the state average of 5.8 naloxone distributions per 1000 dispatches.

Tompkins County's overdose death rate involving any opioid per 100,000 people increased from 14.5 to 18.9 in from 2015 to 2020, the most recent year with finalized state data on the subject.

All pharmacies in New York may dispense naloxone without a prescription through a standing order by the department, and the state’s Naloxone Co-payment Assistance Program covers co-payments of up to $40 resulting in no or lower out-of-pocket expenses for most insured persons.

The overdose prevention program headed by Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services (C.A.R.S) marks its first effort toward the wider distribution of the medication at no cost in Tompkins and Cortland counties and is also aimed to provide on-site Narcan training and distribution at businesses, organizations and events area-wide.

Tompkins and Cortland County businesses and organizations desiring more information or to schedule C.A.R.S. onsite OOPP training for their staffs may contact Nursing Manager, Katarina Wehmeyer directly at kwehmyer@carsny.org or (510) 393-4995.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Narcan distribution in Tompkins County, Cortland County