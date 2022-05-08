Overdose renders three men unconscious on Providence dance floor

PROVIDENCE — Three men suffered overdoses on a downtown dance floor early Saturday morning, losing consciousness and remaining unresponsive and at grave risk until nurses and firefighters revived them, according to police.

Police were called to the Black Sheep at 397 Westminster St. at about 12:45 a.m., said Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

They learned that two nurses had administered Narcan to two of the men, Verdi said. Providence firefighters were on the scene and caring for two 21-year-olds and one 22-year-old. All three men regained consciousness and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where their condition was listed as stable, Verdi said.

A friend of the trio told police that someone in the bathroom had sold his friends what they thought was cocaine, Verdi said. Within 10 minutes, they had passed out on the dance floor, the friend told police.

