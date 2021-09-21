Overdose suspected in North Mankato death

Sep. 21—NORTH MANKATO — The death of a 25-year-old man in North Mankato is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

First-responders were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Allan Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Monday on a suspected overdose, according to a news release from the North Mankato Police Department.

The man, who is not being identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

North Mankato police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force are investigating.