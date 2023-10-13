Overhaul of judicial circuits draws heavy fire, seen by some as takeover by DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE – A committee tasked with exploring a Republican-backed idea to consolidate Florida’s judicial circuits is being swamped by opponents who warn it would undermine public confidence and disrupt the state’s justice system.

Dozens of speakers took part in a Friday public hearing in Tampa. But they steered clear of mentioning what some critics say is at the heart of the proposal: A push by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s ruling Republicans to expand their conservative reach over Florida courts and prosecutors.

“It is obvious that this is nothing more than an attempt to create more ‘red’ circuits,” said a legal professional, as part of hundreds of anonymous responses to a survey conducted by the Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee. “Despite this, it is opposed by Republicans and Democrats alike who are actually familiar with the way the courts operate.”

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, put the consolidation idea in play in June. He asked the Florida Supreme Court to consider whether judicial circuit boundaries, last reviewed in 1969, should be recast, given the state’s growing population.

Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, who like four of his colleagues on the seven-member court was appointed by DeSantis, agreed to form the assessment committee.

DeSantis removed two elected prosecutors for being liberal

By then, DeSantis had already removed elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from office, accusing him of being too liberal in his approach to law enforcement. Two months after Renner’s letter went out, DeSantis removed another elected Democrat, State Attorney Monique Worrell, who was prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties.

The legality of DeSantis’ removal of the voter-elected prosecutors is still being challenged in courts. But both Democrats intend to campaign for their old jobs again next year.

DeSantis, running what now appears to be a longshot campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, has cited these removals as proof of his hardline approach to law enforcement.

He’s also vowed to “crack down” on federal prosecutors if elected.

At Friday’s public hearing, the committee heard from scores of speakers almost unanimously opposed to revamping the boundaries of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits.

Tallahassee-area State Attorney Jack Campbell, who also is president of the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association, said the panel should just end the review now.

“In any other courtroom, we’d lose this case for lack of evidence,” Campbell told the panel.

State attorneys, defenders agree: Don't do it

Campbell said all of Florida’s state attorneys and public defenders are united against the proposal.

“Consolidation is a step backward. This is personal, when it’s your case, when it’s your family member... my constituents want to know me and who made the decision to charge or not to charge?”

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw also blasted the proposal.

“If we get lumped in with another large circuit, I’m going to have to wait in line to get something done,” Bradshaw said, praising his current relationship with State Attorney Dave Aronberg, one of only two Democratic prosecutors still serving.

Aronberg is not seeking re-election next year.

Critics have derided the effort as “judicial gerrymandering,” citing fears that conservative-leaning counties will be added to those in more urban Florida to eliminate the possibility they’d elect more moderate judges, state attorneys, public defenders and circuit clerks.

Even State Attorney Susan Lopez, who DeSantis appointed to replace Warren in Hillsborough County, was ambiguous when speaking about the idea Friday.

“If your findings and recommendations lend support to crime victims, then all public servants should stand in support,” Lopez said. “If you find that consolidation of circuits will reduce access to court and support crime victims are constitutionally guaranteed, then we should not move forward.”

The assessment committee, chaired by 4th District Court of Appeal Judge Jonathan Gerber, is expected to submit its final report by Dec. 1 on whether there’s a need for consolidation. The Florida Supreme Court would make the final recommendation to the Legislature, set to begin the 2024 session in January.

Renner's reasoning rooted in history

“The population in Florida has more than tripled since the last time these districts were reviewed in 1969, and where people live within our state is also very different,” Renner said in a statement. “This request for review is a responsible, first step to understanding whether we can optimize our court system to best serve Floridians in the 21st Century.”

But in surveys which drew about 7,000 responses from the public and professionals involved in the court system, a resounding number opposed the proposed re-do.

Ninety-three percent of the public said they didn’t think circuit efficiency would be improved by consolidation with another circuit. Among those surveyed, 83% said the current size and boundaries of the circuit foster public trust and confidence.

Among court professionals, 82% disagreed with consolidation improving efficiency. The claim that consolidation would improve public confidence was disagreed with by 73% of these responders.

“If anything, the circuits should be made smaller. Making them larger is a horrible idea. Already, smaller counties get lost,” said one of the professionals who completed the anonymous survey.

A similar view was shared Friday by State Attorney R.J. Larizza, a Republican whose 7th Judicial Circuit includes Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

“I’ve looked at the material that you all have received, and I’ve looked at the responses that you’ve had,” Larizza said. “And I don’t see anywhere any evidence at all of a compelling need to look at the circuits and reconsolidate.

“Quite frankly, creating mega-circuits will de-personalize and de-humanize a system that’s already been accused of that in the past,” Larizza added.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida judicial circuit overhaul seen by some as takeover by DeSantis