Overhaul of student loan program to benefit half a million borrowers

Twitter/NBC DFWPolice have arrested an 18-year-old student after he allegedly got into a fight at a north Texas high school on Wednesday morning, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one 25-year-old adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown. A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition, while the other three are in good condition or have already been treated.