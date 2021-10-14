Overheard threat prompts police investigation, delayed classes at Watertown middle school

A middle school in Watertown is delaying classes two hours Thursday because of a possible threat of violence, authorities say.

In a note to students’ families and staff early Thursday, Dr. Alison Villanueva, superintendent of schools, said police late Wednesday “received information about a potential threat to our middle school.”

“Because of this today, Swift Middle School will be on a 2-hour delay out of an abundance of caution so a thorough investigation can take place,” she wrote.

Police said an overheard comment prompted the investigation.

“The Watertown Police Department has no information to believe there is any credibility to this overheard comment but is vigorously investigating to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Det. Mark Conway said.

He also said there will be added security at the school Thursday.

Said Villanueva, “The school district has partnered with the WPD to ensure the school is completely clear of any threat this morning. We carefully investigate even the smallest piece of information to make sure that all possibilities of threat are eliminated to ensure the safety of our students.”

