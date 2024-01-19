'Overjoyed': Alum of historic West Palm Beach high school convene for groundbreaking

As pastor Lenard C. Johnson called about 100 people to prayer Thursday morning, he stood in the courtyard of a historic high school in West Palm Beach where he had been a student more than 50 years earlier.

Community leaders called on Johnson, of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, to open the groundbreaking ceremony to renovate the historic Roosevelt High School, which opened in 1950 to replace Industrial High, the county's first high school for Black students that opened in 1916 and was located a few blocks south on 11th Street.

Along with Delray Beach's Carver High, Roosevelt was one of the county's two all-Black high schools in 1950, and it graduated its last class in 1970 before being turned into a middle school. Later, part of the campus became a full service center, which provided alternative education and social services until it closed in 2008.

A rendering of the planned renovation for the historic Roosevelt High School on Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach.

Now, sections of the school show their age mightily.

Broken windows, collapsing sections of ceiling and debris strewn about in the unused part of the campus threaten to stain the school's memory: a school that, despite its hand-me-down books from nearby white schools, churned out an impressive list of alumni and fostered excellence among its students.

Pieces of the ceiling fall at the Roosevelt Full Service Center on Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. The school campus, formerly a historic high school for Black students, is slated for more than $50 million in rennovations.

Dozens of those alumni returned to campus for a reunion Thursday morning before a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by the School District of Palm Beach County.

Phase 1 of the renovation project, which has been fully funded by the school district's sales tax increase and an outside grant, includes redoing the high school's gymnasium and former electrical shop, and constructing a two-story building on the site. The project will be completed by Pirtle Construction.

The new and restored buildings will have classrooms and labs for the district's cosmetology program, an event space that's open to the public, a restored stage in the gymnasium and space for adult-education programs, the district's chief operating officer, Joseph Sanches, said in August.

School board chair Karen Brill (from right), Superintendent Mike Burke and school board member Edwin Ferguson at the groundbreaking for renovations at the historic Roosevelt High School

The first phase of the project will begin this month and be ready to open in June 2025, Sanches said. That phase will cost $21 million.

David Gibson, a member of Roosevelt's final graduating class in 1970, said the start of the project has been a long time coming for Roosevelt alumni, who have attended countless community meetings on the project and been told construction would start soon numerous times in the past decade.

"We've been working so hard on this," Gibson said. "We're so excited. We're overjoyed."

The latest: Historic Roosevelt High construction to start in December. What about the history museum?

Gibson, who now teaches at Palm Beach Lakes High School, acknowledged the cadre of Roosevelt alumni who have passed away before getting to see the final result of the school's restoration.

"A lot of people won't get to see it happen," he said. "Words can't express what this school meant to the community."

The Roosevelt Full Service Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 24, 2022.

Changes to second phase of project at historic high school

Superintendent Mike Burke said Thursday morning that in addition to the start of Phase 1, the school district approved funding in 2023 for Phase 2 of the project, which includes a long-promised Black history museum and research library.

That part of the plan has changed several times. Burke said in August that Phase 2 would no longer include a community grocery store or food co-op. A health clinic proposed for the site has been moved across the street, he added. He didn't address whether it will include a public computer lab, as once planned.

A protester who identified himself as "Mystic Nations" holds up a sign at the groundbreaking ceremony for a renovation project of West Palm Beach's historic Roosevelt High School.

Present at Thursday's ceremony was a man who identified himself as Mystic Nations and held a sign next to Burke as he was speaking that read "It was racism that closed Roosevelt High School, not poor education."

He said the Black community in West Palm Beach had been "bamboozled" by the school district that at one point said it could not fund part of the Roosevelt project while at the same time spending hundreds of millions of dollars on new schools elsewhere in the county to reduce crowding.

Burke addressed the sign briefly to say that those in attendance had not been "bamboozled," and that the school district has now committed $50 million to see the entire project through.

More than 100 people, including dozens of alumni, came out to the groundbreaking ceremony at the Roosevelt Full Service Center in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

The crowd was exalted to know the full project is in motion.

Cora Studstill Perry, president of the Industrial/Roosevelt High School National Alumni Association and Friends, said it's time for the community to support the project and make it the best it can be.

"We need to put our arms around our schools and help our teachers," Perry said of Roosevelt's future and other initiatives in the school district.

A large black fence now circles historic Roosevelt High School in West Palm Beach. The campus will be renovated and reopened to the public after a $50 million construction project.

School board member Edwin Ferguson, who has held town hall meetings on the renovation project and acted as emcee at Thursday's groundbreaking, said he was excited to see the project move toward fruition.

"There was a time when this was an anchor of our Black community," he said of Roosevelt. "This will be an anchor again as it once was."

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!

