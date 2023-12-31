‘We are overjoyed;’ Lt. Governor Jon Husted announces birth of first grandchild

Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted announced the birth of their first grandchild, a baby girl.

Margaret Ann Husted was born to their son, Alex, and their daughter-in-law Kathleen, on Dec. 30. in Columbus, according to a release.

“Both mom and baby are in excellent health, and we are overjoyed to share this special moment,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Margaret weighed in at seven pounds and six ounces.

“We appreciate your well wishes and prayers during this exciting time. Please join us in celebrating the newest addition to our family,” said Lt. Governor Husted.