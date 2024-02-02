Overland Park couple has 2 cars stolen in middle of the night

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – A Johnson County, Kansas couple woke up in the middle of the night to find two of their cars missing.

“We couldn’t see them coming up [the driveway] but we could see them driving away,” said Megan Barrientos while looking at her home security footage from the morning of January 17.

She, along with her husband, Edgar, had no idea thieves had made off with two of their cars until Edgar’s cell phone pinged around 5:30 a.m.

“The first [ping] was at a QuikTrip on State Line. For some reason they got $200 out and then the line went down to Kansas City. It was a BP and another QuikTrip,” he said.

The pings were notifications about purchases made with his credit and debit cards, which he’d left in his 2013 Audi S7.

He quickly canceled his cards and used the pings to try to locate his missing Audi and 2017 Ford Explorer but to no avail.

A few hours later one of their neighbors showed them surveillance footage from that morning of two men and a woman trying to steal cars in the neighborhood. That neighbor reported it to police, but no one’s ever been caught.

Megan went to the store later that day, January 17, and just happened to see their Ford Explorer abandoned in a parking lot. She said Overland Park Police took DNA from it but that nothing ever came of it. Fortunately, the car didn’t have any damage to it and is already back at home.

After posting about the other stolen car on Facebook’s Stolen KC page, people started messaging the Barrientos’s about recent sightings of the distinctive purple and bronze colored car with a silver hood.

“If it wasn’t for social media or us doing our own sleuthing, it wouldn’t have been found,” Edgar said.

One of the tipsters reported seeing the Audi speeding down a highway, another reported seeing it at an apartment complex, while another claimed it was involved in a vehicle break-in at a restaurant on State Line Road.

Finally, another tipster claimed he’d found it abandoned near the Kansas City Zoo. It had damage to the front bumper, spoiler, at least one of the tires, and smelled of marijuana. Edgar thinks it’ll likely be totaled.

The couple said, at first, KCPD told them they weren’t interested in the stolen Audi until they found a gun holster inside.

“It was involved in a theft of firearms of some sort so, because of that, they want to look into it,” Edgar said.

However, the couple explained KCPD refused to do any DNA testing on it like Overland Park police had done, saying, “[KCPD] told us they weren’t going to fingerprint it because there’s probably a thousand people that have been in the car.”

The department is now handling the investigation regarding the suspect stolen gun and the holster left behind in the car.

“Just to know they were using guns probably to commit other crimes makes my stomach churn,” added Megan to which her husband replied. “Since then I’ve felt uneasy. I look at the cameras a little bit more. I just double check out the window at night a little more.”

The Audi S7 is currently in KCPD custody on an investigative hold. It’s unclear when the couple will be able to get it back. They hope someone out there recognizes the three suspected thieves from their neighbor’s surveillance video and reports them to police.

