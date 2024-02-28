Overland Park man allegedly shot at vehicle 3 times during road rage incident: affidavit

A 25-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another vehicle three times during a road rage incident in Overland Park, according to newly-released court documents.

Hunter James Rahto was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage totaling at least $1,000, all felonies. He also faces two misdemeanor charges, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Overland Park police responded around 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 20 to the intersection of Cody Street and College Boulevard after a driver called 911 and said he was shot at during a road rage incident.

Rahto allegedly shot at the vehicle from his black 2011 Ford Mustang near College and Nieman Road, before crashing his car at Cody and College, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was taken into custody at the scene.

The driver told police he was traveling southbound on Interstate 35, when Rahto was allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic.

After Rahto nearly struck his truck, the driver told police he followed the suspect, allegedly driving over 100 mph to keep up with him, according to the affidavit.

When both vehicles exited westbound on College, Rahto allegedly drove up to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, rolled down his passenger window and shot several times, the affidavit said.

Police observed three bullet holes in the victim’s driver’s side door and a dent in the car’s B-pillar, a structural support pillar in a vehicle, the affidavit said.

The driver reported no injuries following the shooting.

Rahto allegedly told officers he was involved in a road rage incident and said he had a pistol in his trunk, but he denied shooting at the victim, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police he had the gun because he shoots small animals like coyotes, and he said he keeps the bullet casings, some of which were in his car.

Officers then searched Rahto’s Ford and found three spent .22 caliber shell casings and one live bullet in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police allegedly found a holstered .22 caliber Walter PPQ firearm in the trunk of the car with the magazine inserted and several live rounds inside.

While searching the car, officers allegedly also found several items of drug paraphernalia and eight grams of marijuana.

Rahto was being held on a $100,000 bail, but was released after a surety bond was posted.

The conditions of his bond include house arrest, no driving, no use of illegal drugs or substances and no contact with the victim or witnesses. Rahto cannot be within 100 yards of the victim’s home or place of employment.

Rahto made his first court appearance Feb. 21.