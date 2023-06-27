Overland Park man charged in fatal shooting at Hillsdale State Park campground

An Overland Park man is charged with second-degree murder in Miami County District Court in the fatal shooting of another man in a Hillsdale State Park campground.

Brian Scott Meysenburg, 53, was charged with the single felony Tuesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was being held in the county jail on a $1 million bond.

On June 20, around 12:15 a.m., police and emergency services were dispatched to the Pintail Point campground on a report of one person shot and another stabbed.

Responding paramedics declared Bryan Hendrickson, 43, of Edgerton, dead on scene. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a wound that was not life threatening.

Publicly available court documents did not detail the events of the shooting as of Tuesday. The Star has requested from the district court a copy of the affidavit outlining the allegations against Meysenburg.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Meysenburg as of Tuesday afternoon.