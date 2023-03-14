Overland Park man forfeits nursing license, sentenced to prison for stealing fentanyl

An Overland Park nurse forfeited his professional license and was sentenced to a year and a half in prison for stealing fentanyl from a Johnson County medical center, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Alec Ramirez, 32, was sentenced Monday for removing vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from an automated dispensing cabinet at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park in March 2021.

He then replaced the controlled substances with another liquid before returning the vials to the cabinet.

Ramirez pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.