Overland Park man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of high school student

An Overland Park man was sentenced Thursday in Johnson County District Court to two consecutive life sentences for the death of a 17-year-old Olathe high school student in 2019 and for shooting at a police officer.

Matthew Bibee, Jr., 22, received two life sentences for attempted capital murder and first-degree murder after being convicted by a jury in October. Prison time for his other six charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, will run concurrently.

An $8 Xanax deal

Just after 5 p.m. on March 29, 2019, police found Rowan Padgett suffering from gunshot wounds in the 12300 block of South Mullen Court in Olathe. Padgett, a student at Olathe East High School, died at the scene.

According to documents filed in court, the high school senior was killed in a failed drug deal.

While Padgett was at Jordan Denny’s house, someone referred to in court documents as “R.K.” mentioned his friend, Bibee, was looking for Xanax bars.

Prosecutors allege Denny told Bibee she could get him two Xanax bars for $8, and Bibee agreed to come to Denny’s house. While arranging the meet-up, Padgett allegedly asked Denny if they could have sex. Denny told him no and asked him to leave.

After kicking Padgett out, Denny told prosecutors she received a response from her Xanax source, who was no longer available. Despite this, Bibee had already arrived.

Court documents indicate Padgett returned and knocked on Denny’s door and told him the people in Bibee’s vehicle wanted to speak with her. Denny allegedly told Padgett that he and the people in the vehicle needed to leave because she didn’t have anything to sell.

Denny then told investigators she saw Padgett get into the backset of the vehicle before he got out and collapsed.

Witnesses in the car told police they heard Bibee, who was in the backseat with Padgett, ask about his backpack before hearing a single gunshot.

Padgett then got out of the car without his phone and backpack, and Bibee told the operator of the vehicle to “drive,” according to prosecutors.

Story continues

Robbery, other defendants

Bibee was arrested March 31 after he became a suspect in a separate robbery in which he allegedly shot at a victim and missed. During a confrontation with police, charges say, he shot at a police officer but missed. The officer shot back and hit the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Bibee was later booked into jail.

Denny was sentenced to nine months of probation in 2020 for the attempted possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, interference and use of a telecommunication device during a drug felony.

She was originally charged with felony murder, a charge allowing someone to be charged with murder if a death occurs while they are committing another inherently dangerous felony.

Rolland Kobelo, also initially charged with felony murder, admitted to helping to set up the drug deal that led to Padgett’s death and telling Bibee to rob Padgett.

Kobelo was sentenced in 2020 for more than four years in a juvenile corrections facility with the possibility of 10 years in adult prison for aggravated robbery and distribution of Xanax. Kobelo’s 10-year sentence was stayed on the condition that he successfully completes his time in the juvenile system.

Bibee will be eligible for parole in 50 years.