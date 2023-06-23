Overland Park man suspected of murder in Hillsdale State Park campground shooting

An Overland Park man faces a murder charge in Tuesday’s shooting death at a Hillsdale State Park campground in Miami County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Brian Meysenburg, 53, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a criminal case has been sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review, Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said in a statement Thursday. Meysenburg was booked in the county jail Tuesday.

Meysenberg is accused of fatally shooting Bryan Hendrickson, 43, of Edgerton, the sheriff’s office said.

Police and emergency services were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. to the Pintail Point campground on a report of one person shot and another stabbed. Responding paramedics declared Hendrickson dead on scene and took the stabbing victim to the hospital for treatment of a wound that was not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday the police investigation of the killing was ongoing. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office was asking anyone with information to contact its investigations division at 913-294-3232