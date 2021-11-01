Overland Park nurse accused of taking fentanyl from Menorah Medical Center

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday indicted a registered nurse at Menorah Medical Center for removing vials of fentanyl and replacing the drug with another liquid, according to federal prosecutors.

Alec Ramirez, 30, faces two counts of tampering with a consumer product, one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge and one count of possession of hydromorphone by deception and subterfuge.

Prosecutors allege Ramirez removed vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from an automated dispensing cabinet at the hospital located in Overland Park and replaced the substances with another liquid before returning the vials to the cabinet.

A news release announcing the indictment did not say what Ramirez did with the drugs.

Ramirez is the second Johnson County nurse accused of drug tampering, and the most recent to occur at the Menorah Medical Center.

Last month, Faith Naccarato, 41, was charged with two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge.

She was accused of removing six vials of the drug from an automated dispensing cabinet in early 2020 at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Meriam.

Each vial, per court documents, contained “fentanyl 100mcg/2ml.”

That indictment also did not detail what Naccarato allegedly did with the fentanyl.