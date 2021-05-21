Overland Park officer shot John Albers from side of van, recently obtained report shows

Bill Lukitsch, Katie Moore
·4 min read

A previously undisclosed crime laboratory report shows each of the bullets an Overland Park Police officer fired at a teenager, killing him three years ago, entered through the side of the minivan he was backing out of his family’s driveway.

The lab finding provides a significant detail regarding a shooting that has for years been highly scrutinized by the family of 17-year-old John Albers, police accountability experts and others in the Kansas City area. It answers some questions about Officer Clayton Jenison’s positioning and whether he was in the vehicle’s path when he decided to shoot.

The lab report is dated March 7, 2018 — three weeks after the Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced no charges would be filed against Jenison.

“Why wasn’t this evidence considered when these investigations were considered?” said Sheila Albers, John’s mother, said Friday.

John Albers was killed in January 2018 when police responded to the house on a welfare call. He was believed to be suicidal.

Sheila Albers also questioned why her son was listed as the suspect and Jenison as the victim.

“From the moment John was killed, the investigation wasn’t about uncovering the truth,” she said. “The fact that John was treated as a suspect in that report and Jenison as victim is just so disgusting.”

Last month, the City of Overland Park released a 498-page report detailing some aspects of the investigation. That release, which came as the result of a public records lawsuit by The Star, included dashcam videos, recorded interviews with the responding police officers — including Jenison — photographs of the crime scene and a written report compiled by the multi-agency investigative team tasked with reviewing the case.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team, or OISIT, was assembled to provide an independent review. It was made up of sworn officers from several area law enforcement agencies from Olathe, Leawood, Merriam, Prairie Village, Mission and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Overland Park ultimately decided to release the OISIT report after three years, saying the ongoing discussion around the case has resulted in the spread of misinformation and “a serious erosion of public trust.” Accompanying the report’s release was a statement from the city in which the OISIT report was described as “a complete and thorough investigation.”

But the undisclosed laboratory results, obtained by The Star from Sheila Albers, who received them through an open records request, were not included in that case file.

It remained unclear Friday why those findings were not disclosed earlier.

Sean Reilly, a spokesman for the city, confirmed in an email Friday that the document was not included in the initial OISIT report. He directed all questions to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, noting the Overland Park Police Department had no hand in the investigation.

“Any questions about the OISIT report or associated investigative documents created by other law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation should be directed to the DA’s Office,” Reilly said.

Likewise, Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the police department, referred questions to the district attorney’s office.

“The Overland Park Police Department did not investigate this matter. Any questions about why or why not a document or report was not included in the OISIT, would be a question for the OISIT Team,” Lacy said in an email Friday.

Howe and the office’s chief deputy were out of the office and unavailable to speak with The Star on Friday, Kristi Bergeron, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said in an email. A detailed list of questions was also unanswered as of Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the family’s home on Jan. 28, 2018, to check on the teen. Jenison was standing in the teen’s driveway when the garage door opened and Albers began backing out.

Jenison can be heard yelling “Stop!” before side-stepping to his right and firing two rounds at the van in quick succession. The van stops briefly before wildly accelerating in reverse, spinning 180 degrees at the end of the driveway as Jension moves to its opposite side and resumes firing.

The van then rolls forward slowly across the street into a front yard before coming to rest. Jenison approached Albers to perform life-saving measures, but another officer told him to “get back.” Jenison was then escorted to a police vehicle.

In all, Jenison fired 13 times. Albers was struck six times, with most of the bullets hitting the back of his body, including his head.

Following the shooting, Jenison appears highly distressed. He can be heard sobbing and repeating that he directed Albers to stop.

In the years that followed, information about the shooting has slowly trickled out following public records requests that have sometimes resulted in court battles.

Area TV news station Channel 41 sued the City of Overland Park earlier this year seeking the full investigative case file. The Star also sued, seeking a severance agreement that was offered to Jenison under which he was allowed to quietly resign and collect $70,000.

He left the department in March 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

    Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed.

  • ‘We live here too’: Tahanie Aboushi bids to become New York’s top prosecutor

    The standout progressive is the underdog for district attorney, but she’s confident she can win – and change the system Tahanie Aboushi: ‘The fact is that we’ve had a DA for the last 80 years here in Manhattan that’s only ever been a white man.’ Photograph: Kisha Bari/Tahanie Aboushi Tahanie Aboushi was 13 when police barged into her home and arrested her parents. When she was 14, her father, a shop owner in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for charges relating to untaxed cigarettes and stolen goods. Her mother was acquitted of all charges. “Every day throughout the trial, I thought he was coming home with us. And then the day he was sentenced, he couldn’t come home with us. It was just so abrupt. I remember asking myself: ‘Is this it? He doesn’t come home with us?’ That was the day it actually sank in,” Aboushi told the Guardian in an interview. She added: “That night, there was no dinner with my father at the table, and that this would probably the last time we had dinner with our father in our home for the next 20 years.” Now over two decades later, Aboushi is entering a competitive race to become Manhattan’s next district attorney – the chief prosecutor who possesses the power to decide which cases will be pursued in the financial capital of the world and the heart of New York City. It’s a beat that covers Wall Street and downtown Manhattan to the uber-rich avenues of the Upper East and West sides, to the bustling communities of color of Harlem and Washington Heights. Aboushi is an underdog, but is already the standout progressive in the race, having earned the endorsements of the leftist Working Families party, the Jewish Vote advocacy group, and progressive political figures like congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, congressman Jamaal Bowman and the actor and activist Cynthia Nixon. Outside a coffee shop in Harlem, Aboushi is greeted by Yemeni women in burqas carrying groceries. A car pulls up to the curb and a man rolls down his window to say “Salaam” to the candidate. The man is Brother Tariq, a director at the Malcom X mosque down the street. Aboushi shouts back to tell him he owes her a phone call. “This is the side of Manhattan that’s forgotten about,” Aboushi said at the Manhattanville coffee shop. “This is one of the reasons why I jumped into this race – because there are other constituents who have been hurt. And like, we live here, too. What about us? It’s a very heavy working-class [place] here, predominantly black and Latino. But you can see we have a good mix of Yemeni communities and Pakistanis. A lot of the the immigrant African cab drivers live up here. It’s just a diverse, beautiful community up here.” In a competitive race with seven other candidates, the odds are stacked. Aboushi’s most formidable rival is Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor who clerked for Judge Merrick Garland, who now heads the justice department. If elected, Farhadian Weinstein or Aboushi would be the first female district attorney for Manhattan. While Aboushi joked that she and Farhadian Weinstein have already been confused for each other since both are women of color with ethnic names, she said she couldn’t be more different than her opponent, a millionaire who is married to a wealthy hedge-fund manager. “The fact is that we’ve had a DA for the last 80 years here in Manhattan that’s only ever been a white man. It’s been somebody that is part of powerful and privileged communities that haven’t walked in our shoes but tells us what’s best for us. We have the movement and the advocates. People are demanding change. We know we have to control and address crime, but we also know the system is very unfair and it is racist. “And so people want to know how we’re going to do both. And we can do both. I’m going to show them we can do both. That’s why I jumped in the race.” Aboushi’s hope is to succeed the current district attorney, Cyrus Vance, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Whoever is elected to the position of DA will inherit Vance’s investigation into Donald Trump’s taxes – a key issue in this race. “We know what Vance could have done this with Trump back in 2015. This was your career prosecutor and people wanted something to be done in that 2015 investigation and it ended up nowhere, right? So is it really somebody that’s never been a prosecutor that we’re worried about, or somebody that has always been a prosecutor that we should be worried about shutting things like this down?” Despite having practiced law for over a decade and running her own practice with her siblings, Aboushi’s lack of prosecutorial experience could be seen as a vulnerability in her candidacy, but she views this as a strength. “I’ve been on the other end of the decision a prosecutor has made,” Aboushi said, referencing her father’s prison sentence. “I know what it looks like on the ground and what it means to fight, to not become a statistic where you just get trapped in this cycle. And that’s the perspective that has always been missing from this office. “We’ve had career prosecutors. We can’t sacrifice any more of our families hoping that a person is going to see us as human beings and do something different.” We have the most diverse cross-sectional support system – more than any other candidate Tahanie Aboushi Taboushi said what she’s lacking in prosecutorial experience, she makes up for in lived experience. Her most high-profile case to date was against the New York police department, where she defended Muslim women who were forced to remove their hijabs to get their mugshots taken in arrests. She won, and New York City paid each woman in the case a settlement of $60,000. “I told myself, ‘What kind of kind of environment are these officers in that you can do that and feel so comfortable about doing it?’ It was one of first impressions in the courts, meaning the NYPD never had that issue come up with them before. Now, the policy extends to all New Yorkers.” She added: “What I loved about that case is it started with a high-school student – a Muslim girl who tried to speak up for herself and her voice was stamped out. It doesn’t matter what religion you are. To work through their arguments was an active changing of systemic racism and understanding that you are in a vibrant city of so many different cultures.” Aboushi hopes to clinch the nomination in the primary election on 22 June and she is confident she can win. “We have the most diverse cross-sectional support system – more than any other candidate. We can have a safe and fair justice system and accomplish accountability in a way that’s focused on rehabilitation and preventative measures. People trust us. People hear my story and read about the work that I’ve done. “And they know I’m not going to ‘otherwise’ them, and that we’re going to be open and honest about this process. And we’re going to be responsive. We’re going to ensure a safe and stable society for everyone.”

  • A couple who lives full-time in an RV spends just $1,200 per month, including trips abroad. Here's their budget breakdown.

    Melissa Nance and Wade Smith have lived in their RV since 2017. Every year, they only work for six months and take two overseas trips.

  • SC manhunt suspect and woman in jail also sought in Missouri double murders, police say

    The suspects in Chester are also wanted in a Missouri double killing. The police chief there called the duo a “modern day Bonnie and Clyde.” Here’s more.

  • How JWoww, Pauly D and the Jersey Shore Cast Takes Care of Their Mental Health

    In honor of Mental Health Action Day, the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation shared their tips for feeling good physically and mentally.

  • Judge investigates leak of grand jury proceedings into George Floyd's death

    A federal judge has begun an investigation into leaks to newspapers about the secret grand jury that indicted four former Minneapolis police officers for violating the civil rights of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered the U.S. attorney's office and the Minnesota attorney general to provide a list of every person to whom they disclosed grand jury activity. He also ...

  • AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in U.S.

    A year after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning, a majority of Americans say racism and police violence are serious problems facing the nation. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans are more likely than they were before Floyd’s death to say that police violence is a serious problem and about half think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. The poll also found that about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the United States is a very or extremely serious problem; it's similar to the percentage that said the same thing one year ago.

  • ESPN.com’s No. 5-rated player in Class of 2022 lists Kansas as one of five contenders

    Keyonte George is a “smooth scoring guard who shows a high level of dedication to the game.”

  • Dozens of big cats seized from 'Tiger King' zoo after suspected animal abuse

    US officials have seized 68 big cats from an animal park featured in the hit Netflix series "Tiger King". Lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and a jaguar were taken from the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, over concerns about the animals' care, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said. The animals belonged to Jeffrey Lowe and his wife Lauren, who starred in the Netflix series alongside Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. The DOJ filed a civil complaint against the Lowes in November, which accused them of "recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling" of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. The Tiger King Park was inspected three times since December 2020.

  • Guatemala prison: Inmates beheaded in deadly gang fight

    An inmate reportedly orders the attack on rival gang members in retaliation for his wife's murder.

  • Doctor who died of Covid leaves family $20m baseball card collection

    ‘No one enjoyed collecting more than Tom ... he spent almost every day attending to his collection’

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Gohmert admits people think he's 'the dumbest guy in Congress' in speech immediately mocked for its stupidity

    Critics on Twitter ask if Texas Republican is ‘the dumbest guy? Or just the most aware dumbest guy?’ after rambling in front of Congress

  • Sri Lanka OKs commission to oversee Chinese-built port city

    Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday passed a law installing a powerful economic commission to administer a huge Chinese luxury oceanside development after altering elements of the bill ruled unconstitutional by the country’s top court. The bill to create the Colombo Port City Economic Commission passed with a 149-58 vote in Sri Lanka's 225-member Parliament. In return, it obtained the right to use 62 hectares (153 acres) of marketable land on a 99-year lease from the Sri Lankan government, according to the project’s website.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • NASCAR is racing at Circuit of the Americas for first time. What to know about COTA

    Drivers and teams are preparing for the “unknown” as NASCAR heads to the F1 road course in Austin, Texas.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital