Overland Park officers not criminally charged for loose use of charity money

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Four Overland Park police officers will not face charges despite evidence of charitable money taken for personal use, the Johnson County district attorney said Tuesday.

The officers formerly sat on the board of a foundation established by the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police. District Attorney Steve Howe said – although unprofessional – the actions do not rise to criminal charges for the officers.

But the investigation is continuing both at the city and state level. A statement from the city of Overland Park said the officers will remain on paid administrative leave as the municipality investigates if any city policies were violated.

And the Kansas Attorney General’s office is involved as well – looking to see if this activity may have violated the “Kansas Charitable Organization and Solicitations Act.” That could lead to a civil action in the future.

There was no one around at the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police immediately after the announcement that past board members would not be charged.

During a news conference, Howe outlined the issues written in an 18 page “statement of finding,” including wiped electronics, almost no record-keeping, and flexible by-laws which led to the situation.

“They violated the public’s trust on that. And we put that in our report,” Howe said.

Those findings show how the foundation – started in 2016 – raised money through contracts with third-party telemarketer companies. But it also raised money through street-level fundraisers like lemonade stands.

“They also, almost immediately, normalized the behavior of including board members in the group of FOP members eligible to receive assistance, in violation of the bylaws,” according to the findings presented by the Johnson County district attorney.

“This practice of board members receiving ‘officer assistance’ occurred with regularity on multiple occasions throughout the life of the foundation,” according to the findings.

Thousands of dollars went out to board members including one instance to pay for veterinary bills, according to the findings.

“People are not going to be happy that they donated money thinking that it was for one intended purpose and instead it was for a much broader purpose that it was being used for,” Howe said.

But why no charges?

“I mean, it’s clear that there were many provisions of the bylaws that were not being followed by this foundation,” Howe said.

“A violation of the bylaws doesn’t always equal criminal conduct,” Howe said.

FOX4 reached out to the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police multiple times on Tuesday but did not receive a response.

