Overland Park police ask for help finding missing woman, 67, last heard from Tuesday

The Overland Park Police Department has issued a silver alert as they ask for the public’s help finding a missing 67-year-old woman.

Gayle Walton was last heard from over the phone Tuesday evening, said police, who added that Walton has medical conditions that require medication.

Police said they believe Walton is south of the Kansas City metro area. She was last known to be driving a white 2015 Kia Soul with Kansas license plate 876EOB.

Walton has green eyes and white hair colored with purple streaks, police said. She is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Walton’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.