Overland Park police ask for help finding missing woman, 40, last seen Monday

Overland Park police asked for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Kathleen “Katie” McRoberts, 40, was last seen in the 6500 block of W.75th Street, according to a news release from Overland Park Police.

She is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police said.

“The parents of McRoberts advised their daughter needs her medication and is concerned for her well-being,” police said.

Anyone who knows where McRoberts is at is asked to either call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the lead Detective on the case at 913-344-8730.