Overland Park police ask for help to find missing 19-year-old with special needs

Overland Park police are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old resident with special needs who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

Kyden Ross Hiebert was seen around 3 p.m. walking in the 5600 block of W. 87th Street in Overland Park, police said in a statement.

Hiebert is autistic and may be confused or agitated when contacted, police said. He was wearing a lime green shirt and green shorts when he was last seen, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Hiebert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.