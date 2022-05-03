Overland Park police look for woman, 64, who went missing when driving to grab dinner

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning to help find Barbara Spearman, a 64-year-old resident of Overland park who has medical conditions that require she take medication, police said.

She has not been heard from since she left her home Monday evening to pick up dinner.

Police said they don’t know where Spearman may be, but said she was driving a bright red 2008 Toyota Camry with license plate number 084NBG. The license plate frame reads “OU Sooners,” police said.

She was last known to be wearing a dark blue t-shirt, purple sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where Spearman might be is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.