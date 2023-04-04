Overland Park police on lookout for dog that bit person Sunday night

Overland Park police were asking the public for help Tuesday to locate a dog that bit someone in the city’s Antioch neighborhood.

Police said in a news release that the dog, a medium-to-large-sized boxer breed, bit someone on Sunday around 8 p.m. near 71st and Glenwood streets.

The person who was bitten had minor injuries, police said. The dog was further described as auburn in color with white patches.

Police said the dog was being walked by a stocky, middle-aged white man. Two other dogs were also being walked at the time.

Overland Park police were asking that anyone with information contact the department at 913-895-6300.