Overland Park police officer arrested on rape, sex crime charges in Wyandotte County

A former Overland Park police officer has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes in Wyandotte County.

Omar Diosdado, 35, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of rape, battery and sexual battery, according to jail booking records.

He was fired one day later, according to city officials.

Charging documents were not publicly available Friday afternoon. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office did not return The Star’s request for more information about the case.

Diosdado was an officer with the Overland Park Police Department from August 2, 2021 until Wednesday, according to Meg Ralph, a spokeswoman for the city manager’s office.

Ralph said the city was aware of the allegations regarding the former officer’s “off-duty conduct.”

“The City has terminated this individual’s employment, and he is no longer a member of the Overland Park Police Department or an employee of the City,” Ralph said in a statement to The Star.

Diosdado remains in Wyandotte County custody, and his bond has been set at $250,000.