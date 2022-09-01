Overland Park police search for suspect in attempted kidnapping Wednesday afternoon

Overland Park police were searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 9100 block of Robinson Street regarding the attempted abduction, Capt. Keith Hruska, the department’s evening watch commander, said in a statement Wednesday evening. There they met with a juvenile victim who described the incident, saying the suspect attempted to physically pull her into his vehicle.

The victim told police she was able to break away from the suspect and get help. The suspect was described by police as a young white male, possibly between 16 and 20 years old. He was driving a red Jeep with an open top, police said.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

Overland Park police were asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the department directly by phone at 913-895-6300 or to report the information anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.