Overland Park police search for suspect who shot at woman’s vehicle after hitting it

Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a vehicle after hitting it Saturday on an Overland Park highway.

Officers responded to the incident Saturday evening in the area of northbound Interstate 35 near the Interstate 635 on ramp, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

A woman was attempting to exit onto I-635, when a red Audi rear-ended her vehicle. While merging onto I-635, she said the male driver pulled out a silver handgun and fired multiple shots.

No shots hit her vehicle, and no one, including the other adult passenger and child in the vehicle, reported injuries.

Overland Park and Mission officers searched the area, but didn’t find any rounds or signs of property damage.