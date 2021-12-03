Overland Park police seek 84-year-old man missing since Thursday around noon

The Overland Park Police Department is asking the public for help with finding an 84-year-old man who was reported missing on Thursday.

George David Burton, of the 11000 block of West 133rd Terrace, is believed to have left his home around 12:30 p.m. and has been missing since, Capt. Steven Edwards of Overland Park police said in a statement.

Burton goes by “Dave.” He is roughly 5-foot-10, weighs about 210 pounds and is bald on top with short gray hair on the sides, according to police.

Police say there is a health concern because Burton left his home without his medication. He also did not take his cellphone with him, police said.

Burton is believed to possibly be driving his 2019 Nissan Sentra, gray in color, with a Kansas license plate: 979LUF.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Burton’s whereabouts to call 911, their local police department or the Overland Park Police Department’s main number at 913-895-6300.