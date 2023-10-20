Overland Park police seek Boston Terrier that bit a person, causing minor injury

Overland Park police were asking for help Friday to locate a dog that bit a person in the Bel-Air Heights neighborhood.

The dog, a Boston Terrier, was being walked by two men in the 9300 block of Outlook Drive when the person was bit around 12:30 p.m., said officer John Lacy, a department spokesman. The person suffered a minor injury and wanted to make sure the animal was up-to-date with its vaccinations, Lacy said.

Police said the dog has a brown-and-white coat and had a tan harness on.

The dog’s walkers were described as white men. One appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old; the other appeared to be about 50 years old, wore a hat and spoke with a “heavy accent,” according to police.

Both continued walking north on Outlook Drive without providing any information to the bite victim, Lacy said.

Overland Park police were asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department by phone at 913-895-6420.