Overland Park police still working to identify man found dead under bridge in April

Overland Park police continue efforts to identify a man whose body was discovered under a bridge in early April.

The man was found dead on U.S. Highway 69 under the 103rd Street overpass, according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, the department released a composite sketch of the man drawn by the FBI.

Police do not suspect foul play in his death, Officer John Lacy, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

Police believe he may have been homeless. During an interaction with an officer weeks earlier, Lacy said, the same man provided the name Alberto Gomez with the birth date Jan. 11, 1983.

Police have not been able to verify this as his identity.

The man is described as 5-foot-7 with a thin build. He appeared to be between the ages of 35 and 45. He had a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Overland Park police were asking anyone with information about the man’s identity to contact the case detective at 913-344-8742.