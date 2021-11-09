Overland Park student said man in SUV tried kidnapping him at gunpoint after school

An Overland Park elementary student told police a man tried kidnapping him after school on Monday.

The student told police that a white SUV stopped him while he was trying to catch up to his friends as they walked in the 9200 block of Hayes Drive, John Lacy, a spokesman with the Overland Park Police Department, said in an email.

The child told police that the driver of the SUV told him he knew his father. The child responded that he knew all his father’s friends and didn’t recognize this man, so he refused to get into his car.

The man then showed a handgun and told the student to get in the car, the child told police.

When he saw the gun, the child ran back to the school where he reported the kidnapping attempt.

Lacy said police who responded to the call checked traffic and school footage in attempt to identify the incident, but said it wasn’t captured on video.

As of Tuesday morning, police had no leads in the possible attempted kidnapping.