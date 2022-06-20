Overland Park woman with history of shoplifting arrested on felony theft charge

An Overland Park woman with a history of shoplifting was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony theft, according to Johnson County court records.

Kelli Jo Bauer, 52, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. She is charged with one count of felony theft of less than $25,000, according to Johnson County District Court records.

Bauer has six prior theft convictions in Johnson County. She was most recently arrested in December 2020 and found guilty of a misdemeanor theft.

In 2015, Bauer pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge after Overland Park police recovered thousands of dollars in stolen clothing from her home during a search.

The day before her sentencing in the 2015 case, she was arrested again for shoplifting bras from a Kohl’s store in Lenexa in November 2016.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Bauer in 2017 to one year in prison for the 2015 case and seven months in prison for the 2016 case. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively to each other.

Her first arrest for theft was in January 2008, according to Johnson County court records.