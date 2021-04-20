The overlap in the lives of Daunte Wright and George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;George Floyd and Duante Wright were both black dads who were died after confrontations with police near Minneapolis, Minnesota&lt;/p&gt; (AP)

George Floyd and Duante Wright were both black dads who were died after confrontations with police near Minneapolis, Minnesota

(AP)

George Floyd and Daunte Wright never met but there's a chilling overlap between the two men. They died within 11 miles of each other, Mr Floyd on the south side of Minneapolis and Mr Wright in Brooklyn Center to the north of the city. Their families now also share legal representation in attorney Ben Crump.

Other similarities between the two specific cases have also been noted, with both involving white police officers killing Black men with lethal force during stops for alleged low-level crime, in Mr Floyd’s case a fake $20 bill, and in Mr Wright’s a traffic stop. Both incidents were captured on video, and the two men were both unarmed.

Apart from both being parents who died after encounters with police while living in the Minneapolis area, it was also announced on Tuesday that Mr Floyd's former girlfriend Courteney Ross taught Mr Wright in high school.

During a press conference standing beside Mr Floyd's family and their attorney Ben Crump, Mr Wright's aunt Naisha Wright said: “The craziest thing is to find out today that my family has connections to this man, to this family. His girlfriend was a teacher for my nephew. My nephew was a lovable young man. His smile, oh lord, the most beautiful smile.”

Announcing the decision to also represent the Wright family, Mr Crump said: “Daunte Wright is yet another young Black man killed at the hands of those who have sworn to protect and serve all of us – not just the whitest among us.”

“As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father,” Mr Crump added.

Mr Wright was shot and killed on Sunday 11 April by officer Kimberly Potter amid the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, the officer who had his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Ms Potter meant to use a taser. She has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Both Ms Potter and Mr Gannon have left their jobs.

Ms Ross told The Washington Post that Mr Wright attended Edison High School while she was a dean there. She said he was a “silly boy, as goofy as can be,” and added that he “needed a lot of love”.

The last time Ms Ross saw Mr Wright was when she was walking through Brooklyn Center along with Mr Floyd and they witnessed Mr Wright being confronted by police during the summer of 2019. One year later, Mr Floyd was killed just miles away on the southern side of Minneapolis.

Less than a year after that, Mr Wright also died after an altercation with law enforcement.

Ms Ross said: “Students like Daunte needed more resources but they never got more resources.”

“Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte. And now I’m seeing, more than ever, this system I once believed in, we’re done doing what we need to be doing to protect Black life,” she added.

University of Texas history professor Peniel Joseph wrote for CNN that the connection between Mr Floyd and Mr Wright “illustrates how some African Americans remain, despite racial progress, as vulnerable to police violence now as they were during the heyday of the civil rights era”.

Mr Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd said during the press conference on Tuesday that his family “will stand in support” with the family of Mr Wright.

He said: "The world is traumatised ... Police officers are killing us, and we are being murdered at a rate I cannot imagine.

“We're here and we will fight for justice for this family, just like we're fighting for our brother.”

He added: “There's a time for change and that time is now.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune gathered data on every death involving a police officer in the state of Minnesota going back more than two decades. Since the year 2000, 208 people have died after a “physical confrontation” with police.

Of those who died, 55 were black. At 26 per cent of the total number of deaths, black individuals are heavily overrepresented in these statistics as African Americans make up only seven per cent of the total population of Minnesota, according to the US Census Bureau.

Read More

Watch live as families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright pray outside Minneapolis courthouse

Chauvin jury deliberating as wait continues for outcome in Floyd case

Military: Chadian president killed after 30 years in power

Recommended Stories

  • Mobile games developer Huuuge says it is looking at five takeover targets

    U.S.-registered mobile games developer Huuuge Inc. is looking closely at five acquisition targets as it seeks to accelerate its growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the company reported a $83 million net loss for 2020. Warsaw-listed shares of Huuuge, which has a strong presence in Poland and in February conducted the country's largest gaming sector initial public offering (IPO), were more than 5% lower by 1230 GMT, in response to the net loss which was driven by surging financial costs.

  • Nashville civil rights veterans see hope for future

    On April 20, 1960, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., stood at a podium at Fisk University and said he had come to Nashville “not to bring inspiration, but to gain inspiration from the great movement that has taken place in this community.” Hundreds of students from Fisk and other historically Black colleges had been sitting down for weeks at whites-only downtown lunch counters.

  • U.S. at inflection point on manufacturing, proponents of new national strategy say

    The U.S. manufacturing sector is at a crossroads: Proponents of President Biden's Build Back Better initiative argue that if focus was to be retrained on it, the sector could provide improved and sustainable economic growth after decades of shedding jobs and scale to other countries.Why it matters: Biden's ambitious plan makes it clear that infrastructure and manufacturing investments are top priorities, but history is not on his side and Congress is already asking for plenty of compromises.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: The pandemic-induced PPE crisis and recent chip supply shortages have highlighted the drawbacks of globalization and the U.S. dependence on foreign nations to provide a multitude of necessary goods and supplies. What we're hearing: The pandemic can serve as a key moment to “revitalize growth and competitiveness” in 16 process sectors of manufacturing, which could help the U.S. grow annual GDP by more than 15% above baseline forecasts and add up to 1.5 million jobs by 2030, a new independent report from McKinsey Global Institute suggests.This isn't about toys and clothing: Among the 16 recommended focus sectors, semiconductors, medical devices, communications equipment and electronics are seeing 6% to 11% global GDP growth annually.Between the lines: McKinsey does not make policy recommendations, senior partner Katy George tells Axios, but "we have been beating this drum for a long time." "If you look at past efforts to revitalize manufacturing, it doesn't add up to a cohesive strategy," she adds. Federal, state and local governments have spent more than $85 billion on 15,000 initiatives over 10 years, while GM alone spends $80 billion a year across 15,000 global suppliers.But, but, but: While edicts like Biden's ''buy American" executive order demonstrate the president's penchant for investment, critics say such laws raise costs and lower quality, and are too easily circumvented by savvy multinational companies.To wit, Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, writes in Foreign Affairs (paywall) Monday that the U.S. needs to stop fixating on manufacturing jobs as a driver for growth, and should focus more on universal benefits and embrace international expansion and competition.U.S. politicians' "nostalgia" and "sentimental obsession" with manufacturing is "not a good look for a progressive agenda," Posen argues — and it enables manufacturing companies to feel they are "too big to fail," potentially leading to production monopolies that drive up consumer prices and drive down wages.Further, manufacturing employment has been falling around the world in high-income economies, irrespective of their trade balances, he notes.The last word: There is clear White House and bipartisan Congressional support for increased investment in manufacturing, but what that support ultimately looks like will determine the shape and scale of the industry. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Johnson & Johnson Q1 profit, sales jump, beat Street views

    Big jumps in sales of prescription drugs and medical devices helped Johnson & Johnson boost its first-quarter profit nearly 7%, blowing past Wall Street forecasts. The healthcare giant raised its financial forecasts for 2021. The one weak spot in the results J&J reported Tuesday was a small drop in consumer health sales, which saw a surge in 2020’s first quarter, when nervous consumers stocked up on over-the-counter medicines as the coronavirus pandemic set in and lockdowns began.

  • SNP's plan to scrap NHS dental charges could see services cut

    The SNP’s plan to scrap charges for NHS dentistry could mean cuts to services and may see more patients forced to turn to the private sector for treatment, Anas Sarwar has warned. The Scottish Labour leader, who worked as an NHS dentist in Paisley before entering politics, said he supported the principle of free care but was concerned at a lack of detail announced by Nicola Sturgeon. A pledge to scrap dentistry charges, expected to cost £100 million a year initially, was one of a series of expensive giveaways included in the SNP manifesto last week. Mr Sarwar warned the policy could prove counterproductive if it was not implemented properly, and said the nationalists had a track record of failing to properly fund services. “The devil is in the detail,” said the Glasgow MSP. “What risks happening is, and this has happened too many times under this government already, is you reduce the number of treatments that are available on the NHS, meaning you're pushing more people to getting private treatments. "I think we need to see the detail of what this policy means in practice before we can make a wider comment on whether it is fit for purpose or not.

  • Virus-led hygiene needs drive Procter & Gamble's quarterly results beat

    The global health crisis has boosted sales of P&G's hygiene and washing products such as Charmin toilet paper and Tide laundry detergents for over a year, as consumers stockpiled on essentials and cleaning supplies to stay prepared for lockdowns. With the demand still up, P&G maintained its annual sales growth at 5% to 6%. The Gillette razor maker also raised its planned share buybacks for fiscal 2021 by $1 billion to $11 billion.

  • Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

    Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Slip: Nike Hits China Friction; Altria Retreats On Possible Nicotine Limits

    Earnings news sent Steel Dynamics and Dover toward buy points, but stock futures slipped and Nike dragged on the Dow Jones today.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • George Floyd news: Jury retires in Chauvin trial as judge says Maxine Waters could overturn verdict

    Follow latest updates from the Hennepin County Courthouse

  • For the newest Canes defenseman, Jani Hakanpaa, it’s ‘so far, so good’ in Carolina

    The Hurricanes right-hand shot defender has made a quick transition from Anaheim to Carolina, and has a game-winning goal in first two games with his new team.

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is struggling to produce enough vaccines for its population amidst global supply shortages.

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • James Corden slams plans for new European Super League: 'The worst kind of greed I've ever seen in sport'

    Plans for a European Super League were announced Sunday and were promptly condemned by ex-players and politicians.

  • Thunberg demands end to 'vaccine nationalism'

    Thunberg said that whereas one in four people in high-income countries had now been vaccinated against COVID-19, only one in more than 500 people in poorer countries had received a shot.