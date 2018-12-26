The Overloaded Soldier: Why U.S. Infantry Now Carry More Weight Than Ever

From Popular Mechanics

In this era of computerized conflict, dominated by cyberwarfare , laser weapons , and piloting drones from halfway around the world, it can be easy to overlook the importance of a soldier's own muscle power. Despite the relentless march of technology-and in some ways, because of it-soldiers on the march are carrying more weight on their backs than ever before, even going back to the days of swords and armor.

What the heck happened? Over the last decade, hyped technologies such as robotic mules and wearable exoskeletons promised to free up soldiers from hauling so much gear. Instead, the demands of the modern battlefield only increased the load.

This is one problem which technology alone may not be able to solve.

A Heavy History

Overloaded infantry is no new problem.

In 107 B.C., Roman general Gaius Marius decided his logistics tail was slowing down his legions, so he ordered soldiers to carry all their own gear. The load included up to a fortnight of rations, a saw, a wicker basket, a shovel, a waterskin, a sickle, and a pickaxe, as well as weapons, armor, and a shield. These legionaries would march 20 miles a day with 80 lbs. of gear, earning the nickname “Marius’ Mules.”

Fast-forward a millennia or more to the era of the medieval knight. His full suit of field armor weighed about 60 lbs. , but allowed enough movement for the wearer to mount a horse without assistance. The French knight Jean de Maingre, for example, could climb up the underside of a ladder using only his hands while in full armor.

Heavy armor disappeared as the age of firearms dawned. But soon, the heavy weight of ammunition because a scourge of soldiers. In the American Civil War , a typical Union soldier might carry a total of 60 lbs. of equipment, including a ten-pound musket. By WWII, an American soldier could be carrying 75 lbs., which is why many wounded soldiers drowned during the D-Day landings in 1944.

The Armed Forces have always known this is a problem. Since 1945, the military has carried out at least five major surveys of the soldier’s load. All of them agreed soldiers were overburdened and looked for ways to decrease the weight. And all of them failed, because loads have not only increased for the modern soldier, but have more than doubled.

Why So Much Weight?