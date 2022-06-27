Overnight Brimfield crash kills 3 teens, injures another

Flowers are placed at the base of a tree along East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield, where three young men were killed in an overnight crash early Sunday morning.

BRIMFIELD — Three teenagers, including a minor from Oxford, died in a single-vehicle crash near 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road Sunday morning.

Two of the teens were students at Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, according to district Superintendent Deborah Boyd.

"Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff," she said in a statement.

Counselors will be available at the high school for those needing support, Boyd said.

State police who responded to the crash about 12:50 a.m. found a 2006 Nissan Sentra had gone off the road and rolled over approximately 40 feet into the wood line.

The three occupants killed included a 19-year-old man from Holland, who is believed to have been the vehicle's operator, an 18-year-old West Brookfield man, and a 17-year-old Oxford boy, according to a state police news release.

The names of the three victims have not yet been released.

Tire tracks, right, are visible leading into the woods as National Grid crews replaced a damaged utility pole along East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield, where three young men were killed in the crash overnight Sunday.

Authorities said there was a fourth occupant in the vehicle — a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield — who survived the crash, but sustained "serious injuries."

Troopers determined that the Brookfield boy had fled the scene before they had arrived, and that he traveled to a nearby hospital "by his own means."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and is being conducted by state police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

Late Sunday, at the pier at Fisherman's Landing in Holland, a group of students and parents gathered for a candlelight vigil.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Overnight crash in Brimfield kills 3 teens, injures another