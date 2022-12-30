Overnight camping banned at Isle of Man nature reserve after damage

Overnight camping in motorhomes and campervans at a nature reserve in the north of the island has been banned.

It follows damage to dune grassland turf and anti-social behaviour at the Ayres National Nature Reserve.

The government said several vans had become stuck in the area despite length restrictions being in place.

Environment Minister Clare Barber said the move was "regrettable but necessary to preserve the integrity of the area and its unique characteristics".

Late night incidents involving camp fires and vehicles being driven at high speed have also been cited as reasons for the ban.

The reserve, which is owned by the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture and Manx National Heritage, forms part of a wider Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) established in 1996.

Overnight camping at the site was previously allowed under a permit system.

