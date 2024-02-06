Overnight closure of I-694 for Gold Line construction starts tonight in Oakdale

As part of Metro Transit’s Gold Line bus rapid transit construction, parts of Interstate 694 in Oakdale will be closed overnight this week and next.

The interstate will be closed between 10th Street and Interstate 94 in a single direction while crews begin removal of sections of the Fourth Street bridge in Oakdale. Overnight closures will begin at 10 p.m. and the interstate will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

Southbound I-694 will be closed nightly through Friday; northbound I-694 will be closed nightly from Feb. 12-16.

The work is subject to change based on weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Anyone with questions, comments or concerns can call the Gold Line construction hotline at 651-602-1919 or email goldline@metrotransit.org. More information is available at metrotransit.org/gold-line-construction.

The Gold Line, connecting Woodbury and downtown St. Paul, is expected to begin service in 2025.

