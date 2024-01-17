Overnight crash on I-70 EB
An overnight crash took place on Interstate 70 eastbound in north St. Louis County.
Elon Musk's Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla is doing more stuff -- this time folding a t-shirt on a table in a development facility. The robot looks to be fairly competent when it comes to this task, but moments after Musk shared the video, he also shared some follow-up information which definitely dampens some of the enthusiasm for the robot's domestic feat. Musk said that eventually, it will "certainly be able to do this fully autonomously," however, and without the highly artificial constraints in place for this demo, including the fixed-height table and single article of clothing in the carefully placed basket.
The 75th annual Emmy Awards were pushed from Sept. 2023 to Jan. 2024. HBO’s "Succession" leads the pack with 27 nominations for its final season.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
eBay has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve criminal charges in a bizarre harassment campaign that saw former employees send live spiders and other unpleasant things to a couple's home.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
To give passkeys the credit they deserve, top security experts agree that the new way of logging in comes with greater security. Like every other security advancement from SMS-based multifactor authentication to hardware authentication keys, however, adoption lags because people still hesitate to make the leap.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
The Detroit Auto Show moved to June. Then it didn't. Then it moved to September. And now it's moving back to January? Here's the latest.
Disney-owned animation studio Pixar is poised to undergo layoffs this year, TechCrunch has learned and the company confirmed. While sources at the company said the layoffs would be significant and as high as 20% -- or reductions that would see Pixar's team of 1,300 dropped to less than 1,000 over the coming months -- Pixar says those numbers are too high. The studio stressed the layoffs are not imminent, but will take place later this year as Pixar focuses on making less content.
Google is set to build a new subsea cable connecting Chile with Australia, via French Polynesia -- the first such cable to directly connect South America with Asia-Pacific. Dubbed "Humboldt," after German polymath and explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the new cable is the latest in more than a dozen similar subsea cables that Google has invested in over the past 15 years, a journey that kicked off in 2010 with Unity that stretched some 6,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean from California to Japan. While countless other submarine cables traverse the Pacific Ocean, they substantively connect Asia with North America, though some do snake down the Pacific coast from the U.S and Mexico to various landing points in the South of the continent.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.